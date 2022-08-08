Pilibhit (UP), Aug 8 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her brother, who later hanged her body to a ceiling to make the death look like a suicide, police said here on Monday.

The incident occurred in Diuria village under Diuria Kotwali police station area here

The deceased Shikha Gupta, daughter of Ram Murari Lal had gone to the terrace on Sunday night when she had a serious argument with brother Anil who allegedly beat her up severely. In the morning her body was found hanging from the roof, police said.

The mother of the deceased has accused her son Anil of killing Shikha and told police that after killing her he hanged the body on the noose to make it look like suicide. A forensic team from the district headquarters reached the spot and collected evidence which will be sent to the laboratory for testing, police said, adding that the body has been sent for post mortem examination.

Circle Officer (CO) Bisalpur Prashant Kumar said the mother has accused her son of murder and on her complaint a case has been registered and the accused has been arrested.

