Imphal, Mar 18 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was arrested in Manipur's Chandel district after brown sugar worth Rs 3.29 crore was seized for his possession, an official statement said on Tuesday.

A team of Assam Rifles launched an operation in Kuljang village in the district and held the man after the seizure of 137 soap cases of brown sugar on March 16, it said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 18, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Two mobile phones were also recovered from his possession, the Assam Rifles statement said.

The person, who hails from Tengnoupal district, was handed over to the police, and an investigation is underway, an officer said.

Also Read | 'Those Glorifying Aurangzeb Are Traitors': Shiv Sena Leader Eknath Shinde Condemns Mughal Emperor's Atrocities Against Maharashtra.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)