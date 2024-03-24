Telangana (Hyderabad) [India], March 24 (ANI): The BRS fielded former minister and legislator Theegulla Padma Rao Goud from the Secunderabad seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Telangana.

The decision came after the party's legislators, and other people's representatives unanimously approved Padma Rao Goud as the candidate after a meeting.

In a post on X, the BRS stated, "As a senior leader of the party, Padma Rao Goud, who has been loyal to the party since the time of the movement till today, has gained recognition as a man of all".

"The meeting unanimously approved Padma Rao Goud as the right candidate, who is a committed local leader, has worked so much for the development of Secunderabad, and is loved by the people of the area," it added.

Voting for all 17 seats in Telangana will take place in a single phase on May 13.

Meanwhile, the party on Friday announced two more candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Telangana, which are set to be held on May 13.

Former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar will contest from the Nagarkurnool parliamentary seat, while former IAS officer P Venkatram Reddy has been fielded from the Medak Lok Sabha seat, the party announced on Friday.

Former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar resigned as Bahujan Samaj Party's Telangana unit president earlier this week, while P Venkatram Reddy is currently an MLC.

There are 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BRS won nine of 17 seats, while the BJP and Congress bagged four and three seats, respectively.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19 and ending on June 1. The results would be declared on June 4.

Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast a vote in the general election. (ANI)

