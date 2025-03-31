Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 31 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao slammed the Congress government in Telangana for reportedly detaining a journalist covering student protests at Hyderabad University, saying that the "blatant suppression" of free speech and expression was "unacceptable".

KTR took a dig at the Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over the detention of the journalist and said that he goes to "town preaching about democracy and free speech".

The students were protesting against the felling of the forest on the university campus and the auction of 400 acres of land.

"The draconian police overreach in Telangana is alarming. Journalists are being detained & dissenting voices arrested. This blatant suppression of free speech and expression is unacceptable. And Rahul Gandhi goes to town preaching about democracy and free speech. The double standards are beyond sickening," KTR posted on X.

Journalist Sumit was reportedly detained by police while reporting on the detention of students at the University of Hyderabad. He had posted a video of his detention on social media.

Reacting to Jha's detention, BRS spokesperson Krishank said, "Journalist Sumit arrested by Congress Government for reporting Arrests of Students in University of Hyderabad over the protests on cutting down of forests in campus and auction of 400 acres."

Earlier, BRS MLA Kalvakuntla Sanjay took a swipe at the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy-led Congress over the recent case filed against party chief KTR and others, stating that the party has been consistently filing cases against anyone who questions government actions.

Terming the Congress as 'Dushman ki Dukaan,' the BRS MLA said, "In the past 15 months, the Congress party has only been filing cases against anybody questioning the government processes. The government has not reacted to media reports of a question paper leak but filed cases against KTR and others."

"While Rahul Gandhi speaks about the Constitution and 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan, ' this government has only 'Dushman ki Dukaan," he stated.

Adding further, he said, "The BRS is moving an adjournment motion in the Assembly to discuss when the state govt will pay the DA and when it will start the process revisiting the PRC, which was promised during the elections". (ANI)

