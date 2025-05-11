Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 11 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha, on Saturday, applauded the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan; congratulated the armed forces and paid tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives.

"I congratulate all my fellow countrymen on the cessation of hostilities that has been declared. I also pay my respect to the brave soldiers who have given up their lives. I also congratulate the armed forces for being so brave and protecting the nation," she said.

However, the BRS leader said she wished the announcement had come from the Indian prime minister rather than US President Donald Trump. She emphasised that India has always maintained that issues with Pakistan should be handled "bilaterally" between the two countries and not "trilaterally", or with the involvement of other nations.

"But at the same time, I truly wish the declaration of peace with India and Pakistan should have come up from our Honourable Prime Minister and not from Mr. Donald Trump, because the issue between India and Pakistan have always been very strongly advocated by India to be kept bilateral, not trilateral, or other way... If the result of this entire ceasefire is peace between India and Pakistan, we should welcome it but if it is the intervention of America going on forward, between India and Pakistan, we should be very cautiously treading the road ahead. But to explain all of these issues intricately and in detail, to all of our Indians, I strongly request," added.

Kavitha also called on the government to immediately hold a special Parliament session to brief the people on the situation in detail.

"But to explain all of these issues intricately and in detail, to all of our Indians, I strongly request that the Union Government immediately call for a special session of Parliament...," Kavitha remarked.

India and Pakistan on Saturday worked out an understanding on the stoppage of firing and military action.

However, hours after both countries agreed to stop all firing and military action on land, in the air, and sea, reports came of Pakistan violating the cessation of hostilities with India's air defence intercepting Pakistani drones amid a blackout in Srinagar.

Red streaks were seen and explosions heard as India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones. Loud explosions were heard in Srinagar.

A complete blackout has been enforced in Pathankot and Ferozepur in Punjab and Jaisalmer and Barmer in Rajasthan. (ANI)

