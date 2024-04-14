New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao on Sunday met his sister K Kavitha, who is in the CBI custody in a case linked to the alleged Delhi excise scam, at the agency office here.

Kavitha, 46, was arrested on April 11 by the CBI in Tihar jail, where she was lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the alleged scam. A special court sent her to the CBI custody till April 15.

Sources said with court's permission, K T Rama Rao met his sister for half an hour at the CBI headquarters.

Kavitha, a member of the Telangana Legislative Council and daughter of former state chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody after the ED arrested her in Hyderabad on March 15.

It is alleged that Kavitha is a key member of the 'South Group', which has been accused of paying Delhi's ruling AAP kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital.

