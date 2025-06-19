India News | BRS Leader KT Rama Rao Writes to ACB, Calls Mobile Phone Submission a Violation of Fundamental Rights

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 19 (ANI): BRS Working President KT Rama Rao wrote a reply to the Anti-Corruption Bureau's (ACB) notice seeking submission of his mobile phone in the Formula E race case. He called the submission of his mobile phone a violation of his fundamental rights.

According to a press note, KT Rama Rao today sent a written reply to the notice issued by the ACB on June 16, directing him to submit the mobile phone used in connection with the Formula E race case.

Referring to the ACB's earlier letter dated June 13, KTR stated that he had personally appeared before the ACB on June 16 at 10:00 AM and cooperated with the investigation until 5:00 PM. He mentioned that he had responded to all queries raised by the officers during the course of the investigation and fully cooperated throughout.

KTR wrote that after the investigation concluded, he was served another notice under Section 94 of the BNSS, asking him to submit the mobile phone used between November 1, 2021, and December 1, 2023, along with other electronic devices such as a laptop, tablet, iPad, etc.

He noted that the notice did not specify the reason or the purpose for seeking these electronic devices, nor did it explain why they were necessary for the investigation.

He clarified that all official records relevant to the Formula E case are already available with the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department of the Telangana Government. He asserted that all decisions related to the case were made in his official capacity as Minister of that department, said the press note.

As per the press note, KTR stressed that demanding submission of previously used personal electronic devices, despite there being no specific mention of them in the allegations, amounts to a violation of the fundamental rights granted to a citizen under the Constitution.

He pointed out that nowhere was it established that such electronic devices were necessary for the investigation.

KTR added that if any electronic devices are to be examined, strict protocols laid down by the Supreme Court must be followed to avoid any tampering or misuse of data.

He emphasised the importance of the right to privacy and the constitutional protection against self-incrimination, stating that no one should be compelled to submit devices without a valid, clear reason and that the data should not be used against the individual.

In the letter, he stated that he had changed his mobile phone in the first quarter of 2024 and no longer possesses the old phone. He also confirmed that he had not used any other electronic devices during the relevant period, as per the press note. (ANI)

