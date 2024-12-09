Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 9 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs and MLCs on Monday arrived at the state Assembly wearing T-shirts reading 'Adani-Revanth Bhai Bhai'. Police stopped them from entering the Assembly.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao said that they wanted to expose the "double standards" of the Congress.

Also Read | 'Law and Order in Delhi Never Been So Bad Before': AAP Launches Scathing Attack on Centre and Amit Shah After Several Schools Received Bomb Threats.

"Double standard of Congress needs to be exposed. On the one hand in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi wears a t-shirt saying Adani and the Prime Minister are one but the fact is Adani and Revanth Reddy are best friends,"Rama Rao told ANI.

"Therefore, we are exposing the Congress and we will continue to expose them in the House also. If Rahul Gandhi can be allowed in Parliament, there's no reason why we should not be allowed here," he added.

Also Read | Year Ender 2024: From Derailments to Railway Mishaps, Check List of Major Train Accidents in India.

Recently BRS has doubled down its attack against the Congress government in the state. The BRS has alleged that the government has failed on all fronts during its first year in office.

On Saturday, KT Rama Rao said, "The Congress government has completed one year today, and it has failed miserably on all fronts. It has been a disaster from the people's point of view. As the Assembly and Council sessions are set to begin soon, we will hold a legislative party meeting tomorrow under the leadership of our party president and Telangana's first CM, KCR, to decide on all public issues to be raised."

He added, "We definitely wish the Telangana government all the best. We want them to fulfil the promises made to the people of Telangana. More than 420 promises have been made by the Congress party. We will continue to hold them accountable for all the promises. If they don't fulfil them, we will question them."

Meanwhile, on Friday, tensions rose as BRS leaders Kalvakuntla Kavitha and Harish Rao were placed under house arrest to prevent their participation in a protest near the Ambedkar statue on Necklace Road. The protest was organised in response to the arrest of BRS leaders Harish Rao, Kaushik Reddy, and others.

According to Kavitha's PRO, she was confined to her residence before joining the protest. Harish Rao also faced restrictions, with heavy police deployment surrounding him. On Thursday, Rao was detained for over 10 hours after attempting to meet Kaushik Reddy, who had been arrested by the Banjara Hills Police the previous day.

Speaking to ANI, Harish Rao condemned Kaushik Reddy's arrest, calling it unlawful. "BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy was arrested... We condemn this arrest," he said.

Rao also slammed Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing him of running a "demonic rule" under the guise of democracy. "You (Revanth Reddy) are continuing the demonic rule while calling it democratic rule. Telangana society itself will give you wisdom," he posted on X.The BRS alleged that Kaushik Reddy was arrested after filing a complaint against CM Revanth Reddy and Intelligence Chief Shivdhar Reddy, accusing them of tapping opposition leaders' phones.

The BRS vowed to intensify its protests, condemning what it described as unjust actions against its leaders. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)