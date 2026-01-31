Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 31 (ANI): BRS MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Friday criticised the state government over police action linked to notices issued to former Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrashekar Rao in connection with the ongoing alleged phone-tapping case, alleging harassment and arbitrary use of authority.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said KCR had already sent a written reply to the notices and questioned why police allegedly went to his farmhouse despite being invited to meet him there. He argued that senior citizens should not be subjected to such treatment and accused the government of acting in an "authoritarian" manner.

Also Read | Guru Ravidas Ji Birth Anniversary 2026: President Droupadi Murmu Extends Greetings on Occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Yadav said those who often speak about the Constitution should also ensure it is followed in practice.

The MLA claimed the public was closely watching developments and warned that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi would launch statewide protests, including demonstrations at demolition sites, against the government beginning Saturday.

Also Read | 'Trashy Ruminations by Convicted Criminal': MEA on PM Narendra Modi's Mention in Jeffrey Epstein Email.

BRS party leaders have called for massive protests across Telangana on Sunday to condemn the undemocratic and politically motivated actions by the current government against Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao, the first Chief Minister of Telangana and BRS party president.

Senior party leaders, including former ministers Madhusudhanachari, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Padmarao Goud, Prashanth Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod, Balamallu, Karne Prabhakar, MLA Vivek, Krishna Rao, and others, issued this call to the party cadres, according to a release.

They strongly condemned the government, stating that it is deliberately harassing KCR and behaving inhumanely and insultingly towards him as part of a political vendetta. They described the creation of fabricated stories under the guise of telephone tapping and the subsequent issuance of notices under the name of SIT (Special Investigation Team) inquiry as a wicked and despicable act, the release stated.

As part of tomorrow's protest programs, they have instructed that effigies of the government be burned in over 12,000 villages across the state. Similarly, they called for protests to be held in every municipal and constituency centre, including motorcycle rallies, demonstrations with black flags, sit-ins, and road blockades, to make the government feel the heat of the protests.

The release further stated that the party leaders and elected representatives were instructed to remain in their respective districts and ensure the success of these programs. They urged that the protests be democratic and peaceful, avoiding any clashes with the police, and that the people be informed about the conspiracies being hatched by the government.

Earlier today, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao slammed Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy after the State police refused a request by former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's (KCR) to examine him at Erravelli residence in connection with the alleged phone tapping case.

KTR called it Revanth Reddy's "arrogance" and said the police are violating the rules by not questioning a person over 65 years old at their residence.

In an X post, KTR wrote, "What is this despicable attitude towards KCR, the architect of Telangana, the Leader of the Opposition, and former Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy? Even after KCR himself replied to your police with his residential address, where he is staying, it is deplorable that they came to a residence where he is not staying in the middle of the night and pasted notices on the gate to derive demonic pleasure from it. If this is not arrogance, then what is it?"

"Your police are also violating the rule that individuals over 65 years old should be questioned at their actual place of residence. Do your police even have any awareness of Standard Operating Procedures? Or are they mere puppets in your hands, tasked only with harassing opposition leaders in this manner?" he added.

Further, the BRS leader said that the party will challenge the phone-tapping case against KCR, calling it "illegal."

He said, "You may have no respect for the law, justice, or righteousness, but we have complete faith in them. We will challenge all these illegal cases. We will expose every wrongful act of yours and place it before the people of Telangana. The people are watching how many harassments you are resorting to. Without fail, when the time comes, they will teach you a lesson in the court of the people." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)