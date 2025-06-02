Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 2 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha celebrated the 11th Telangana Formation Day. Kavitha hoisted the national flag and Telangana Jagruthi's flag at the newly inaugurated Telangana Jagruthi Office.

Speaking to ANI, MLC K Kavitha said, "Telangana State Formation Day is one of the major movements in independent Indian history that has successfully been met, and we got our state... Under the leadership of KCR, Telangana managed to be number one in many indices in the past ten and a half years."

Taking a jibe at Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the BRS MLC alleged that he does not respect the martyrs of Telangana and says 'Jai Congress, Jai Sonia Amma' instead of 'Jai Telangana'.

"Now, we have a chief minister who was not part of the Telangana movement. He does not respect the martyrs of Telangana. The kids who died for the formation of the state are not respected today... Our chief minister does not even say 'Jai Telangana. He only says 'Jai Congress, Jai Sonia Amma', which is unfortunate..." K Kavitha said.

Flag hoisting also took place at the Telangana Legislative Assembly in Hyderabad, where the Telangana Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar unfurled the national flag. At the Telangana Legislative Council, the Council Chairman, Gutha Sukender Reddy, hoisted the national flag.

Telangana celebrates its 11th Formation Day. The state was officially formed on 2 June 2014. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), now Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), chief K Chandrashekar Rao was elected as the state's first Chief Minister, following elections in which the party secured a majority.

Meanwhile, Kavitha is set to hold a protest, scheduled for June 4, at Indira Park. Her 'Maha Dharna' comes in response to a notice issued by the PC Ghose Commission to her father and the former Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrashekar Rao, in connection with the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. (ANI)

