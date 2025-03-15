Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 15 (ANI): The BRS MLCs staged a protest outside the Telangana Legislative Council by holding placards and raising slogans against the incumbent Congress government.

The protest was led by senior BRS leader K Kavitha and it sought Rs 15000 support price for the turmeric farmers.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Shocker: School Van Driver Sexually Assaults 15-Year-Old Girl in Maharashtra, Arrested.

K Kavitha said that the turmeric farmers in the state had been suffering for quite some time and MSP for turmeric had not been established by both the union and the state government.

"Turmeric farmers have been suffering for quite some time. The minimum support price for Turmeric has not been established by the central government and the state government", K Kavitha said while speaking to ANI on Saturday.

Also Read | Karnataka Cabinet Consents for 4% Quota to Muslims in Tenders in Government Contracts; Govt Prepares To Present Bill.

She further said that they were demanding Rs 15000 Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the turmeric farmers and stated that the Congress had promised to give Rs 12000 to the turmeric farmers during the state polls.

"Farmers across Telangana are suffering. We are demanding a minimum support price of Rs 15,000 to be given to the Turmeric farmers and this was also a poll promise made by the Congress government that they are going to give Rs 12,000 as MSP...", K Kavitha said.

Earlier, BRS protested against the suspension of MLA Jaganish Reddy in front of the Ambedkar statue. Reddy was suspended by Telangana Legislative Assembly speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar for the entire session.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao slammed Rahul Gandhi and the Congress government and called it a 'blot to the democracy'. "It's a blot on democracy, and it's truly a black day for democracy in India. Rahul Gandhi preaches Constitution day in and day out. Unfortunately, today he has forgotten to teach his Congress Government and ministers the same values. In a unilateral move, even though senior leader Jagdishwar Reddy has not uttered a single derogatory word, they have suspended him from the House for the entire session. We are demanding answers from the Government over the non-fulfilment of the promises", KTR said while speaking to ANI on Thursday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)