Hyderabad, February 21: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Tuesday decided to support Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party in the upcoming biennial Hyderabad MLC elections.

"Considering the request from AIMIM party to allot the MLC seat and support them in the ensuing Hyderabad Local Body elections, BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao decided to support the AIMIM, like in the previous elections," Telangana CMO said in a statement. Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Leader Sachin Pilot Says PM Narendra Modi, Asaduddin Owaisi Will Disappear From the State After Polls.

Taking to Twiitter, AIMIM chief and MP Owaisi thanked KCR for his "inclusive leadership." "We thank @TelanganaCMO for supporting our candidate for MLC elections. Inshallah the people of Telangana & the country will bless CM sahab for his inclusive & visionary leadership, " Owaisi said.

Currently, AIMIM's Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri is the MLC from the constituency and party is likely to field him again. Polling on the seat will be held from 8 am to 4 pm on March 13 and the counting of votes is on March 16.

