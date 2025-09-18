Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 18 (ANI): BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday extended his wishes on the occasion of Hyderabad Liberation Day.

Speaking to ANI, BRS working president said, "17th September 1948 is when Telangana became part of the Indian Union because of the relentless struggle of the people of Telangana; we were liberated and eventually got integrated into the democracy of the Indian Union."

KTR emphasised that for Telangana, the day is remembered as Integration Day, symbolising the state's journey of unity and democracy. "That's why, in Telangana, the BRS party has always celebrated this day as Integration Day, where we became an integral part of India. We remember the sacrifices, we remember the valour, we remember that freedom is not easy," he stated.

Paying tribute to the martyrs who fought for Telangana's liberation, he added that their courage continues to serve as an inspiration. "We remember the sacrifices of the martyrs, and they stand as an inspiration for us to forge ahead and to continue to fight the dictatorial government of the Congress party in Telangana," KTR said.

The BRS working president also extended greetings to the people of Telangana. "I wish all my brothers and sisters of Telangana a very happy National Integration Day," he said.

The Telangana state government celebrates September 17, the day on which Hyderabad State was integrated into the Indian Union in 1948, as Telangana Praja Palana Day, the Day of People's Governance. On that day in 1948, the then-Hyderabad state merged with the Indian Union.

In 2023, the then-BRS government decided to celebrate September 17 as National Integration Day. The Union government, however, decided to celebrate it as Hyderabad Liberation Day, with the Ministry of Home Affairs issuing a gazette notification to this effect.

Hyderabad merged with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948, following a "police action" under Operation Polo. While some describe it as liberation from Nizam rule, others refer to it as a merger with the Indian Union.

Moreover, KTR also welcomed the Supreme Court's interim order on the Waqf Amendment Act, calling it a vindication of the party's stance in Parliament.

Speaking to reporters, KTR said, "We had opposed the Waqf Act that was brought by the Government. Our MPs had voted against it. Vindicating our stand, the Supreme Court too passed an interim order. We welcome it and hope that the Govt of India will roll back this now."

Reiterating that the BRS does not indulge in politics based on religion, he added that India's unity and progress must remain the top priority. "We are not a party that does politics over religion. India should stay united and strengthen further. We hope that this becomes a first-world country by 2050," KTR said.

In the interim order, the apex court stayed the provision allowing the Collector to decide the dispute over the property. It said the Collector cannot be permitted to adjudicate the rights of personal citizens, and this will violate the separation of powers.

The top court held that till adjudication happens by the Tribunal, no third-party rights can be created against any parties, and the provision dealing with such powers to the Collector shall remain stayed.

The bench stayed the provision in the Act that a person should be a practitioner of Islam for five years to create a Waqf. It said the provision will be stayed till rules are framed on determining whether a person is a practitioner of Islam. The bench said that without any such rule or mechanism, the provision will lead to an arbitrary exercise of power.

The bench also said that the provision that not more than three non-Muslim members should be included in the state Waqf Board, and that, in total, not more than four non-Muslims shall be included in the Central Waqf Councils for now. The court also noted that, as far as possible, the CEO of the Board should be a Muslim.

However, the top court refused to stay the provision which abolished the concept of 'Waqf-by-user', and said prima facie deletion of the provision in the amendment "cannot be said to be arbitrary."

"If the legislature, in 2025, finds that on account of the concept of Waqf-by-User, huge government properties have been encroached upon and to stop the said menace, it takes steps for deletion of the said provision, the said amendment, prima facie, cannot be said to be arbitrary," the court said. (ANI)

