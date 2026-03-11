Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 11 (ANI): KT Rama Rao, Working President of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, on Wednesday, alleged that the Congress government is committing large-scale atrocities across the state.

He said incidents such as the actions of HYDRA in Hyderabad, issues involving the disabled in Mahabubnagar, and house demolitions in Lagacharla and Khammam reflect the government's approach.

KTR alleged that in Velugumatla, houses belonging to nearly 1,000 families were demolished allegedly for the benefit of benamis of three ministers.

He said the state government has now realised its mistake and is planning to issue land ownership pattas (title deeds) to poor families.

KTR stated that during the government led by K Chandrashekar Rao, land and pattas were provided to lakhs of people across the state.

He further alleged that individuals such as Suresh, Damodar and Kishore are benamis of three ministers.

According to KTR, the ruling party believed that after the municipal elections, no one would question their actions.

He said many families had spent lakhs of rupees to build their houses, but those homes were demolished.

Now, he added, the government is hurriedly issuing pattas.

KT Rama Rao alleged that houses of poor people were demolished in Khammam's Velugumatla area for the benefit of certain real estate interests.

"Recently, Congress ministers, for the real estate profits of three Binamis in Khammam's veligumatla have demolished houses of poor people... We will not leave until the pattas have been given to the poor in Khammam's Velugumatla... There are 1000 people whose houses were demolished, but giving pattas to 310 only... Are you running a government or a circus?" he said.

KTR demanded that the state government provide house site pattas to every family whose homes were demolished anywhere in the state. (ANI)

