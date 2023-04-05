Banaskantha (Gujarat) [India], April 5 (ANI): A Pakistani infiltrator was apprehended by Border Security Force personnel on Tuesday at the International Border in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, according to an official statement.

Further, as per the statement, the accused was identified as Daya Ram, a resident of Nagarparkar, in the Sindh province of Pakistan.

Also Read | Jivesh Mishra, BJP MLA, Marshalled Out From Bihar Assembly for 'Creating Ruckus' in House (Watch Video).

"On April 4, at Nadeshwari in Banaskantha district, alert BSF jawans saw a Pakistani national crossing the barricade on the International Border. As soon as he was seen climbing down the barricade gate near the border putpost at Nadeshwari, he was apprehended," read the statement.

He is further being interrogated, police said.

Also Read | Bandi Sanjay Kumar Arrested: BRS Demands Disqualification of Karimnagar Lok Sabha MP From Parliament in Class 10 Question Paper Leak Case.

Last year, in December, sources said one person was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) while trying to cross over into the Indian territory in Rajasthan from Pakistan.

The incident had taken place at 14 S village, near the Harmukh check post in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan.

The Pak Rangers had then refused to accept the body, sources informed.

On August 27, officials said a Pakistani infiltrator was apprehended by Border Security Force personnel along the international border in Jammu's Arina sector.

Earlier, on August 25, the BSF jawan shot dead a Pakistani intruder, who attempted to smuggle narcotics across the International Border in the Samba area of Jammu.

In another incident on August 21, Army troopers on the LoC, in the Sehar Makri area of Nowshera town, shot at and apprehended an intruder who had allegedly crossed over for a suicide attack. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)