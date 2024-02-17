Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], February 17 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) caught a Pakistani national near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Gurdaspur, the BSF said on Saturday.

According to officials, the Pakistani national crossed the international border and ventured into Indian territory near Village Thakurpur in Gurdaspur district.

This was observed by the forward-deployed BSF troops stationed along the border.

"On 16th February 2024, forward-deployed BSF troops apprehended one Pakistani national near the border fence as he crossed the International Boundary and entered into Indian territory near Village Thakurpur in Gurdaspur district," BSF said in a post on X.

Nothing suspicious was found by the BSF of Punjab during possession.

"During questioning, it was revealed that the apprehended Pakistani national had inadvertently crossed into Indian territory, and nothing objectionable was found in his possession," BSF said further.

"BSF handed over the apprehended person to Punjab Police for further investigation, and the matter is being investigated from all angles," it added. (ANI)

