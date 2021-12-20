Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], December 20 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) personnel arrested one Pakistani national from the Gurdaspur sector in Punjab on Sunday.

According to BSF, a mobile and Pakistani currency worth Rs 1,650 were recovered from his possession during the search.

The arrested Pakistan citizen is being interrogated.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

