Nadia (WB), Feb 19 ( PTI) The BSF arrested a smuggler with four gold bars, five gold biscuits, and a small piece of the yellow metal along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Nadia district, officials said on Wednesday.

The seized gold, weighing approximately 1.745 kg, is valued at Rs 1,48,93,575.

Acting on a tip-off about possible smuggling activity in Banpur village in the district, BSF jawans laid an ambush in the area on February 18. They observed a person approaching from the border village of Phulbari (Banpur) who picked up two packets thrown from the Bangladesh side. As soon as the person tried to run, the BSF personnel intercepted him, officials added.

On being surrounded, the smuggler tried to flee. The jawans fired a warning shot using a non-lethal ammunition following which the person was apprehended, the BSF said.

A search led to the recovery of two small packets containing gold. The arrested person, along with the seized gold, was handed over to relevant authorities for further action, officials added.

