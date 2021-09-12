Jammu, Sep 12 (PTI) In a series of events under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the Border Security Force band on Sunday presented an enthralling display at Balidaan Stambh War Memorial here, an official spokesperson said.

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is an initiative of the central government to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India's independence.

The colourful BSF band played many popular tunes for the audience who had gathered in large numbers, an official spokesperson said.

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Raghav Langer, who was the chief guest on the occasion, paid floral tributes to the martyrs by laying wreath at War Memorial Stambh.

BSF Inspector General N S Jamwal also paid tributes to the martyrs.

Langer, in his address, praised the BSF for its professionalism and expertise in border guarding.

"The BSF has been delivering its best despite new challenges on the border," the divisional commissioner said.

The country is celebrating 75 years of India's independence and to mark this auspicious event, these types of programmes are being organised under the aegis of the government of India to instil a sense of pride among citizens, the spokesperson said.

He said the BSF has always been at the forefront in delivering its best for the nation.

