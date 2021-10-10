Visual of BSF DG, Pankaj Kumar Singh paying homage at war memorial at Amritsar (Photo/Twitter)

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], October 10 (ANI): Director-General of Border Security Force (BSF), Pankaj Kumar Singh on Sunday paid homage at War Memorial at Amritsar, BSF Punjab Frontier said in a statement.

Director-General of BSF was accompanied by NS Jamwal, Additional Director General (ADG) of BSF's Western Command, Chandigarh and Sonali Mishra, inspector general (IG) of BSF's Punjab frontier, informed the statement.

"VISIT OF DIRECTOR GENERAL #BSF TO WAR MEMORIAL MONUMENT #AMRITSAR On October 10, Pankaj Kumar Singh, IPS, DG BSF accompanied by NS Jamwal, ADG (WC) Chandigarh and Sonali Mishra, IPS, IG Ftr HQ Punjab paid homage to martyrs at War Memorial at Sector Amritsar. #JaiHind," tweeted BSF Punjab Frontier.

A 1988-batch Rajasthan cadre IPS officer, Pankaj Kumar Singh took charge of the BSF as its Director-General on August 31. (ANI)

