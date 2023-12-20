Guwahati, Dec 20 (PTI) BSF Director General Nitin Agrawal on Wednesday reviewed security scenario and operational preparedness along the India-Bangladesh boundary, officials said.

He visited the international border outposts in riverine areas in Assam's Dhubri district, the Border Security Force said in a statement.

Agrawal was briefed by BSF Guwahati Frontier Inspector General Dinesh Kumar Yadav at the international border between India and Bangladesh, it said.

Staff officers also apprised him of operational preparedness, and measures to combat various challenges along the border and discussed remedies to control trans-border crime.

The BSF DG along with BSF Additional DG (Eastern Command) Sonali Mishra also visited the Guwahati Frontier headquarters.

Senior officials reviewed the current security scenario and operational preparedness along the India-Bangladesh border, the statement said.

Agrawal chaired a 'Prahari Sammelan', and interacted with BSF officers and troops.

He also applauded the tireless efforts and dedication of border men in safeguarding the international boundary and efforts made by BSF Guwahati Frontier to control crime along the India-Bangladesh border," the statement added.

