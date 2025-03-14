Kolkata, Mar 14 (PTI) Border Security Force (BSF) jawans celebrated Holi with colourful flower petals and patriotic songs at the Hingalganj border outpost and floating border outpost (BOP) in the remote Sunderbans area of West Bengal on Friday.

Joining the celebrations, BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary praised the dedication and devotion of the jawans to the nation.

He was accompanied by Additional Director General of BSF Eastern Command Ravi Gandhi, Inspector General of South Bengal Frontier Karni Singh Shekhawat, and other senior officers.

The celebration included various cultural programmes and a community feast, barakhana.

Senior officials appreciated the jawans' commitment, highlighting their continued service to the nation despite being away from their families during the festive season.

