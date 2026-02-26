VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: Lexlegis.ai, a purpose-built global legal AI platform, today announced the launch of Lexlegis On-Desk, an air-gapped, on-device legal intelligence system. Powered by NVIDIA DGX Spark and NVIDIA Nemotron, the platform will be fine-tuned further to improve domain-specific performance.

Lexlegis On-Desk uses an NVIDIA Grace Blackwell-class AI supercomputer directly on the user's desk to deliver sustained, high-performance legal AI without any reliance on cloud infrastructure or internet connectivity. Designed to operate fully offline, the platform meets the most stringent confidentiality and regulatory requirements, making it ideal for legal work where even minimal data exposure is unacceptable.

Built on a continuously curated corpus of statutes, judgments, and regulatory material, Lexlegis.ai enables advanced legal document interaction and drafting. With On-Desk, these capabilities run entirely offline, allowing legal professionals to draft and analyse documents directly on their desk, with no data ever leaving the system. Powered by NVIDIA DGX Spark and NVIDIA Nemotron models optimized for legal inference, Lexlegis On-Desk supports critical use cases across courts and judges to securely draft orders and judgments, handle classified or sensitive matters; government and regulatory bodies, safeguarding proprietary and strategic data; enterprise legal and compliance teams, managing high-stakes litigation and complex transactions of law firms and in-house counsel; and critical infrastructure organizations, where offline, air-gapped operation is mandatory.

Lexlegis.ai On-Desk is deployed with the new Nemotron 3 Nano, a large language model (LLM) trained from scratch by NVIDIA and designed as a unified model for both reasoning and non-reasoning tasks. - The Nemotron 3 Nano model provides cost efficiency with high accuracy for legal inference. By enabling document interaction and drafting entirely on-device, Lexlegis On-Desk ensures uninterrupted productivity while meeting the highest standards of privacy and compliance.

"Legal professionals increasingly need AI systems they can trust, not only for accuracy, but for absolute control over their data. Lexlegis On-Desk redefines legal AI deployment by combining world-class performance with complete privacy, enabling organizations to work with confidence in the most sensitive legal environments," said Saakar Yadav, Founder, Lexlegis.ai

"India's AI startup ecosystem is primed for acceleration, driven by exceptional technical talent and global ambition," said Tobias Halloran, Director of EMEAI Startups and Venture Capital at NVIDIA. "NVIDIA is accelerating this momentum by giving founders direct access to accelerated computing, scalable AI infrastructure, and programs like the NVIDIA Inception program for startups and the NVIDIA VC Alliance--helping startups scale faster and build for global markets."

Beyond enterprise and institutional adoption, Lexlegis.ai is also applying trusted, explainable legal AI to address systemic challenges within the justice system, including addressing appeals backlogs and the identification of remand prisoners held longer than the maximum sentence for their alleged offences. Lexlegis On-Desk can be localized across jurisdictions, to enable secure, on-desk legal AI for courts, regulators, and enterprises worldwide. With its air-gapped On-Desk AI, Lexlegis.ai is ushering in a new era of trusted legal intelligence that is powerful, explainable, fully offline, and completely under user control.

This announcement aligns with the broader momentum around the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, a flagship gathering hosted by the Government of India under the IndiaAI Mission, taking place in New Delhi where Lexlegis is showcasing its technology at Stall No: 3.5 Ground Floor.

Lexlegis.ai is a global legal AI platform purpose-built for legal research, reasoning, and drafting. Grounded in authoritative legal data and designed for trust, explainability, and sovereignty, Lexlegis.ai empowers legal professionals to work faster, smarter, and more securely.

