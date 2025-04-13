Kolkata, Apr 13 (PTI) Personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) foiled an attempt to smuggle arms and narcotics to Bangladesh and seized a firearm in West Bengal's Nadia, officials said on Sunday.

The BSF jawans also recovered 22 kg ganja from Kaijuri and Horandipur border outposts in Nadia district during the day, they said.

"Around 5.55 am, the BSF men on duty in the Tungi outpost noticed suspicious activity of five-six smugglers, who were advancing towards the international border. When the BSF personnel challenged them to stop, they panicked and started retreating back towards the Indian side. The personnel gave a hot pursuit to the fleeing smugglers but they managed to escape, taking advantage of low visibility and waterlogging in the area.

"The jawans subsequently carried out a thorough search of the area and found a plastic bag which was dropped by the smugglers. A pistol was found inside the bag and seized from the spot at Tungi outpost," a BSF statement said.

