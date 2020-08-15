North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday organised a flag hoisting ceremony on the occasion of 74th Independence Day, at the parade ground of Integrated Check Post (ICP) Petrapole.

Ashwini Kumar Singh, Inspector General, South Bengal Frontier BSF took the General Salute given by Ceremonial Guard of South Bengal Frontier-BSF Kolkata in the presence of SS Guleria, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and other senior officers of BSF.

Also Read | Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty Tests COVID-19 Positive: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 15, 2020.

Border Guard Bangladesh personnel of 49 Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) led by Subedar Md Abdul Wahab, Coy Comdr, 49 BGB, Petrapole also attended the ceremony.

After the flag hoisting ceremony, sweets and dry fruits were presented to BGB Coy Comdr by Ashwini Kumar Singh, IG SB Ftr BSF. The gallery of the parade ground was full of spectators from the local borders areas. All who witnessed the parade were given sweets to mark the occasion by the BSF troops.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Retires: Amit Shah, Sachin Pilot, Shashi Tharoor, Smriti Irani and Other Politicians React to Ex-Indian Captain's Exit From International Cricket.

Speaking to ANI, Ashwini Singh said, "Bangladesh is a friendly nation and we've historical ties. There are transporter crimes but anti-social elements are everywhere. Hopefully we will control transporter crimes across border a major extent by the next Independence Day."

A few events like 10 KM walk, plantation drive and Bara Khana were also organised by Border Security Force.

Meanwhile, Ashwini Kumar Singh Inspector General conveyed his warm greetings on the occasion of Independence Day to all who witnessed the parade.

He said there would be zero tolerance to trans border crimes on Indo- Bangladesh border and stated that trans border criminals will be dealt strictly as per the law of the land. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)