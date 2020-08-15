New Delhi, August 15: The shocking exit of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former Indian captain, from international cricket, evoked reaction from all realms of the society including political circles. Shortly after MS Dhoni made his retirement announcement public, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, Congress veteran Shashi Tharoor and other politicians paid homage to his career on Twitter. MS Dhoni Announces Retirement from International Cricket, Likely to Continue Playing in IPL.

One of the first tributes to Dhoni among the politicians was paid by Tharoor. The articulative Congress lawmaker said he was "sorry to hear" about Dhoni's retirement and was hopeful that he would excel in other sectors of public life in the years to come.

"So sorry to hear that MS Dhoni retired half an hour ago. A true giant of the game, India's finest wicketkeeper-batsman and a transformative captain, he left a stamp on Indian cricket that defined an era. March on, Dhoni ji. There will be other peaks to climb," Tharoor said.

See Shashi Tharoor's Tweet

So sorry to hear that #msdhoni retired half an hour ago. A true giant of the game, India's finest wicketkeeper-batsman & a transformative captain, he left a stamp on Indian cricket that defined an era. March on, Dhoniji. There will be other peaks to climb. https://t.co/Y4r8FBCO92 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 15, 2020

'Mesmerised Millions': Amit Shah

.@msdhoni has mesmerized millions through his unique style of cricket. I hope he will continue to contribute towards strengthening Indian cricket in the times to come. Best wishes for his future endeavours. World cricket will miss the helicopter shots, Mahi! — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 15, 2020

'Thank You For The Superb Innings': Sachin Pilot

Best wishes to one of India’s greatest cricketing legends #MSDhoni as he announces his retirement. Thank you for the superb innings and the many laurels you’ve brought to the country 🇮🇳 — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) August 15, 2020

'Thank You For The Magic', Tweets Smriti Irani

Thank you for the magic #Dhoni 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BQ8f3cqF9m — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 15, 2020

Gen VK Singh Hails Dhoni's Leadership

Mumbai MLA Zeeshan Siddique Lauds Dhoni's Career

#MSDhoni announces his retirement from international cricket 💔 Thank you captain fantastic for bringing a smile to one billion Indians. Watching the Indian cricket team play will never be the same without you! Thank you for the beautiful memories.#MSDhoniRetires pic.twitter.com/bdo61BuOSs — Zeeshan Siddique (@zeeshan_iyc) August 15, 2020

Former Gujarat BJP Chief Jitu Vaghani Thanks Dhoni For His Contribution'

Bhiwandi MLA Rais Shaikh Thanks Dhoni For Years of Entertainment

'End of An Era', Says Union MoS Mansukh Mandaviya

Legend Lives Forever, Says Ex-Cong Spox Sanjay Jha

The cricketer has retired. But a legend is forever. #MSDhoni — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) August 15, 2020

Karnataka BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje Pays Tribute

The smartest cricketing brain that India produced has retired today!#MSDhoni, Thank you for everything that you have done for the country. Best wishes for the fearless captain, who gave us the confidence and taught us how to win in difficult situations. #Dhoniretires pic.twitter.com/ML9MqaNwWa — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) August 15, 2020

Delhi Congress Chief Anil Deshmukh Wishes Dhoni For Future

Best wishes to @msdhoni for future ventures. You are a true hero. #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/BWtzC3cer9 — Anil Chaudhary (@Ch_AnilKumarINC) August 15, 2020

Dhoni had played his last international ODI on July 10, 2019, when India had squared off against New Zealand in the semi-final of the World Cup. Despite a heroic inning by Dhoni, the team had narrowly lost against the Kiwis. Following the loss, Dhoni took a break from international career. According to Chennai Super Kings, the IPL franchise to which he is affiliated, the 39-year-old would be seen in the tournament's edition beginning in the UAE next month.

