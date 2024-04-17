Jodhpur, Apr 17 (PTI) Barely a week after interception of a drone carrying narcotics on the border, the BSF intercepted yet another drone and brought it down in Anoopgarh on Tuesday late night and seized another consignment of narcotics.

The BSF and police seized three packets containing 2.6-kg heroin with an estimated value of Rs 13 crore in the international market.

"We seized 2.6 kg of heroin from three packets near the Nemichand post under the Rawala police station area. The spot falls within 1,600 metres inside the Indian border, where a drone had been intercepted by the BSF jawans", said SHO of the Rawala police station Balwant Singh.

The company commander of the 140th Battalion of the BSF, Akhilesh Kumar, informed that on Tuesday night around 10 o'clock, BSF soldiers patrolling near the international border heard the sound of a drone.

"They fired a round towards the sound of the drone, causing it to crash and informed the authorities. After the drone crashed, BSF officials and soldiers, along with the Rawala police team and CID sleuths, reached the spot and conducted a joint search operation. During the search, a damaged drone and a packet was found at about 1.30 a.m. at village 23 KD about 1600 meters towards India from the Nemicand post on the international border", said the official.

When the packet was opened, three more packets were found inside. A total of 2 kilograms and 610 grams of heroin was recovered from all three packets. BSF officials immediately informed the Narcotics Control Bureau, Jodhpur and conducted a search operation in the area. COR PTI

