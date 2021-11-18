Saharanpur (UP), Nov 18 (PTI) A 50-year-old Border Security Force (BSF) jawan allegedly hanged himself at home in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district following a disagreement with his wife, police said on Thursday.

Vinod Kumar locked himself in a room of his home in Shimlana village of Badgaon police station area on Wednesday night after quarrelling with his wife, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Atul Sharma said.

His family members thought he had gone to sleep, but as he did not come out of the room on Thursday morning, they broke the door down and found his body, Sharma said.

The SP said the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

According to the official, Kumar was posted with the 65th Battalion of the BSF in Odisha, and he had come home on leave for his daughter's wedding.

