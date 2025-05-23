Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 23 (ANI): BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, who was in the custody of Pakistan Rangers since April 23 and was later repatriated to India on May 14, arrived in Kolkata on Friday.

Purnam Kumar Shaw said, "It's all your blessings that I am back in my country."

Purnam Kumar Shaw was part of the BSF's 'Kisan Guard' and was deployed to protect Indian farmers posted in Punjab's Firozpur when he crossed the border inadvertently on April 23.

Earlier, the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari met with the family members of BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw.

Adhikari had said, "I am very happy that he is back safely. I have met his family. Our armed forces are safe under the leadership of PM Modi. This is what Jawan Purnam Shaw's wife and his father have also said. There are several protocols after which he will be back home. His mother has sugar, but now she is steady."

He further said that Constable Purnam Shaw's wife stated that every member of the Armed Forces are safe under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed happiness over the safe return of BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw.

She said that the Trinamool Congress government had made efforts for his safe return.

Mamata Banerjee told reporters that they had been in touch with Purnam Shaw's wife Rajani Shaw throughout and spoke to her four-five times.

"Consistent efforts were made from our end. Our DGP was in continuous touch with his BSF counterpart. I told Rajani Shaw, the day before yesterday, that her husband was healthy and doing well. However, the modalities of his release operation would take some time. He was released. I am happy. His family is happy. The entire country is happy," she said. (ANI)

