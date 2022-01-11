Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 11 (ANI): Administration of 'precaution dose' against COVID-19 began on Tuesday for the jawans of Border Security Force (BSF) and frontline workers at the headquarters of the force in Jammu.

The administration of 'precaution dose' of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare, frontline workers and those above 60 years in the country began on Monday.

The online registration for 'precaution dose' on the Co-WIN platform began on Friday (January 8). All HCWs, FLWs and citizens aged 60 years or above with comorbidities will be able to access the vaccination for precaution dose through their existing Co-WIN account.

The precaution dose can only be taken after 9 months i.e., 39 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose. (ANI)

