BSF Meghalaya troops apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals while attempting to cross the international border illegally on May 3 (Photo/BSF)

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], May 4 (ANI) : In two separate operations along the India-Bangladesh border, the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya Frontier intercepted and apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals attempting to cross into India illegally, officials said on Sunday.

According to a press statement, on Saturday, as part of BSF Meghalaya's ongoing efforts to curb illegal infiltration and other trans-border crimes, BSF troops, acting on specific intelligence, successfully intercepted and apprehended five individuals attempting to illegally cross the international border.

In a special operation conducted by the troops of the 193rd Battalion, two Bangladeshi nationals, residents of Sunamganj District, were apprehended along the international border in the East Khasi Hills district. They revealed that they had crossed the border in search of job opportunities in India. Both individuals were handed over to PS Dangar for further legal action.

In another operation, vigilant troops of the 50th Battalion detected suspicious movement along the border and promptly acted, leading to the apprehension of three Bangladeshi nationals resident of Pabna, Sherpur & Kishoreganj District. Further inquiry revealed that the trio had been working as tailors in a garment factory in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. They were handed over to the Mahendraganj Police Station in West Garo Hills for further legal proceedings.

These successful operations underscore BSF Meghalaya's unwavering commitment to national security and its relentless efforts to prevent illegal activities such as smuggling and infiltration. The BSF remains steadfast in its duty to secure the international border and will continue to take stringent action against any unlawful activities.

Earlier, the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya successfully intercepted and apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals, including one tout, attempting to infiltrate into Indian territory near the International Border in South Garo Hills, as per a statement.

Acting on specific intelligence regarding illegal crossings in the region, troops from the 200th Battalion BSF swiftly alerted Baghmara MCP and launched an operation.

During the operation, BSF personnel intercepted a Tata Winger vehicle suspected of facilitating the illegal crossing. Upon thorough inspection, four Bangladeshi nationals, including a tout, were apprehended, and the vehicle was seized. (ANI)

