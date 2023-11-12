Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], November 12 (ANI): The troops from the 100 Battalion BSF, stationed in the West Garo Hills of Meghalaya, launched a joint operation with the Meghalaya Police and successfully thwarted a smuggling attempt near the Bangladesh border, said a press release by BSF Meghayalaya on Sunday.

According to the official release, acting on a specific tip-off, a targeted operation was launched by the joint forces in the border village of Paulpara, leading to the confiscation of 270 bags of sugar, weighing 13,500 kg and valued at Rs 5.4 lakh.

The press note further mentioned that the intercepted sugar bags were discovered strategically dumped near an abandoned house, indicating a well-organized smuggling attempt into Bangladesh.

The joint operation was a result of the seamless collaboration between the BSF and Meghalaya Police, showcasing the commitment of law enforcement agencies to curb illicit activities along the border, said the press release.

The seized items were promptly handed over to the concerned police station for further legal proceedings, added the press release. (ANI)

