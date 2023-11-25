Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], November 25 (ANI): The troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya launched an operation and thwarted smuggling attempts near the Bangladesh border in two separate operations and seized goods worth Rs 11 lakh, said an official statement by the BSF on Friday.

As per the official statement, acting on specific information, vigilant troops of 200 Bn BSF conducted an operation in the bordering area of Dambukaphal in the West Garo Hills District.

The operation led to the confiscation of 5000 kg of Indian sugar meant for smuggling into Bangladesh.

Simultaneously, in another operation, troops of the 110 Bn BSF Meghalaya intercepted one pickup vehicle in the bordering area of Kasinda in the East Khasi Hills District in the state carrying miscellaneous items while being smuggled into Bangladesh.

All confiscated goods were promptly handed over to the respective customs office for further necessary legal action.

Earlier, the troops from the 100th Battalion BSF, stationed in the West Garo Hills of Meghalaya, launched a joint operation with the Meghalaya Police and successfully thwarted a smuggling attempt near the Bangladesh border. (ANI)

