Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], July 30 (ANI): Demonstrating high levels of vigilance and operational efficiency during the second quarter (25 April-25 July) of 2025, BSF Meghalaya reported a total of 33 significant seizures.

In claimed seizures, 35 individuals (23 Indian nationals and 12 Bangladeshi nationals) were apprehended, and goods worth more than Rs 39 lakhs were seized. Recently, BSF Meghalaya seized mobile displays worth more than Rs 31 lakhs, which seems to be a new trend in smuggling.

During this period, BSF Meghalaya apprehended 116 Bangladeshi and 34 Indian nationals for their involvement in illegal infiltration and smuggling activities. Among them were four touts, two Indian and two Bangladeshi nationals, actively facilitating cross-border movement. During all the above ops, excellent Coordination with Meghalaya police was maintained, and necessary support was provided by the state police.

The Force also intensified its anti-smuggling operations, resulting in the seizure of contraband items and 622 cattle, collectively valued at approximately Rs 7.5 crore. The confiscated items include Yaba tablets, Ganja, liquor, cosmetics, garments, and other materials intended for illegal trans-border trafficking.

BSF Meghalaya, while steadfastly guarding the Indo-Bangladesh border, continues to uphold its humanitarian values by extending timely medical assistance to civilians in distress. In recent instances, BSF personnel provided emergency first aid to ailing tourists and promptly evacuated critically ill patients from remote villages using BSF ambulances. They also administered immediate care to injured civilians, ensuring timely access to proper medical attention.

Notably, BSF Meghalaya provided an emergency ambulance from Umkiang PHC to evacuate an unconscious patient, Berlin Tariang, to Silchar for advanced medical care. In another act of swift response, BSF troops rescued and evacuated seven injured civilians following a truck accident near BOP Phanda, transporting them to Baghmara Hospital for further treatment.

These acts of compassion highlight BSF Meghalaya's unwavering commitment not just to national security but also to the well-being of border communities. The Force continues to be a professional, people-centric pillar of support and public service.

To further bolster coordination and address emerging cross-border concerns, BSF Meghalaya has sustained regular field-level meetings with Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB). These engagements are focused on curbing infiltration, identifying smuggling routes, and countering criminal elements, strengthening bilateral trust and cooperation.

According to the Public Relations Officer of BSF Meghalaya, preliminary interrogations of arrested touts and illegal entrants have yielded vital intelligence inputs. These have been shared with concerned enforcement agencies for coordinated follow-up actions aimed at dismantling organised trans-border crime syndicates. (ANI)

