Kolkata, Sep 1 (PTI) BSF personnel came to the rescue of four persons in two separate incidents in Bengal's Murshidabad district, near the India-Bangladesh border, a statement issued by the paramilitary force said on Tuesday.

Three fishermen frantically waved and screamed for help after their boat capsized midstream in the Ganga at Bamnabad near the border on Monday, the statement said.

Also Read | Facebook Row: IT Minister RS Prasad Writes to Mark Zuckerberg, Says Problematic When FB Employees Abuse PM Narendra Modi ‘On Record’.

Alerted by their cries, the border guards rushed to the spot in engine-fitted boats and rescued all three.

After administering first-aid, the fishermen -- residents of the district -- were taken to a hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Also Read | CDS Exam-II 2019 Final Result Declared: 196 Candidates Shortlisted For IMA, Naval Academy And Air Force Academy; Candidate Can Check Results Online on- upsc.gov.in.

In another incident on the same day, a man was bitten by a snake near Lawangola border outpost.

A BSF jawan at the outpost rushed him to a health centre, where he was given anti-snake venom, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)