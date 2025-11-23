Amritsar (Punjab) [India], November 23 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday shot down and seized three drones along the Amritsar border after receiving specific intelligence inputs, according to a release.

"Acting on precise input provided by the BSF intelligence wing, BSF troops, with the support of its robust technical counter measures, successfully neutralised and seized 3 drones on Sunday on the Amritsar border," the release said.

The drones, two DJI Mavic 3 Classic and one DJI Mavic 4 Pro, were recovered from areas near Roranwala Khurd, Dhanoe Khurd, and the ICP Attari premises.

The BSF said its alert troops and strong technical measures helped foil yet another attempt at illegal cross-border intrusion.

"Today, in 03 separate incidents on the Amritsar border, the alert BSF troops neutralised & recovered 03 drones, including two DJI Mavic 3 Classic and one DJI Mavic 4 PRO drones from the areas near villages Roranwala Khurd and Dhanoe Khurd, and from the premises of ICP Attari. Sharp observation coupled with effective technical counter measures and guided by reliable intelligence inputs, successfully foiled yet more nefarious attempts of illicit aerial intrusions from across the border," the release said.

Earlier, in a joint operation, BSF Jammu and Punjab Police apprehended a drug peddler and recovered 80 grams of suspected heroin.

According to BSF Jammu, based on intelligence, the accused, Sruti Singh, from Pathankot, was in possession of narcotics at his residence. As part of a joint operation, troops from the BSF Jammu, along with personnel from the Punjab Police, searched the suspect's house in Village Kohlian (Bamial). During the search, approximately 80 grams of suspected heroin were recovered.

After the joint operation, the accused was handed over to the Punjab Police along with the recovered narcotics, and an FIR was filed. (ANI)

