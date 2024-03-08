New Delhi, March 8: The Border Security Force (BSF) on early Friday neutralized a Pakistani intruder trying to sneak into Indian territory in Rajasthan's SriGanganagar. The BSF troops deployed at the border detected the intruder trying to sneak into Indian territory in the Sundarpura area ahead of the border fencing at about 12.30 am.

The BSF troops fired upon the intruder as he kept on moving despite being challenged. "Alert troops of the BSF SriGanganagar detected a Pakistani intruder attempting to sneak into Indian territory in the Sundarpura area ahead of the border fencing today at about 12.30 am. The Individual was promptly challenged but he continued to move towards the border fence in an attempt to cross over to India. Punjab: Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead Along International Border in Tarn Taran.

In order to prevent any misadventure, BSF troops fired upon the intruder. The dead body is being handed over to Police as per legal protocols," BSF said in a statement. The BSF was raised in the wake of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965 to ensure the security of the borders of India and for related matters. It has various active roles during an outbreak of war. Jammu and Kashmir: BSF Foils Infiltration Bid in Arnia, Pakistani Intruder Gunned Down.

The BSF troops are mandated to guard the 3,323 km Inia-Pakistan border running along Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh. The force is the only Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) that specialises in securing land, water and air and works in diverse geographical conditions to ensure the security of the country from external forces.