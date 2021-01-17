Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 17 (ANI): The Border Security Forces (BSF) has organised a free medical camp under the 'Civic Action Programme' in Dhangri block of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The camp provides free treatment and medicines to under-privileged families who cannot afford treatment.

Speaking to ANI about the initiative, Deputy Inspector General of Rajouri ID Singh said: "The administration with the help of the BSF is providing medicines and treatment for various diseases to those who cannot afford expensive medical treatment. A team of six doctors, including some from the BSF and GMC Rajouri, have jointly undertaken this task."

"We set up free medical camps often in the district by our different Battalions. It is our 16th camp and we try to serve needy people across the district," the DIG told ANI.

Expressing happiness on receiving free medical treatment, Mohammad Sadiq, a local, hailed the BSF authorities, stating that "the BSF always help the needy in various parts of the Jammu. They provide free medical camps, check-ups and medicines to us," Mohammad Sadiq said. (ANI)

