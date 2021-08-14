Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 14, (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) organised a four-day platoon weapon shooting Competition inter-sector wise. The competition was organized between August 10 to 14. This platform provides ample opportunity for BSF shooters to showcase their shooting skills.

Officers from the Srinagar sector, Baramulla sector, Kupwara sector, Bandipora sector took part in this competition and got honoured with Gold, Silver, Bronze medals.

Subedar Amin Chand said, "These types of competition provide a sense of teamwork in the soldiers and it also boosts their confidence. Keeping this in mind, we try to organise these types of competitions from time to time."

Dr Rajesh Mishra Inspector General of BSF Kashmir honoured the winners of the competition with medals.

Inspector General of BSF while talking said, "This competition was organized for the soldiers to showcase and polish their skills. It was a good initiative by BSF to honour the skills and valours of soldiers."

"We are alert ahead of independence day on LC to stop the infiltration from Pakistan side and will try our best to not let any unwanted circumstances occur," he further added. (ANI)

