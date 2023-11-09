Latur, Nov 9 (PTI) A total of 350 cadets of the Border Security Force on Thursday took part in a passing out parade after completing their 37-week course at the Subsidiary Training Centre in Chakur in Latur, an official said.

The course included training in weapons, fieldcraft, map reading, border management, law, internal security etc, he said.

The parade, held at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ground, was reviewed by BSF Inspector General Sureschand Yadav.

The cadets are from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh. PTI COR

