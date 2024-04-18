Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], April 18 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) along with the Punjab police recovered a China-made drone in the border area of Tarn Taran district.

The recovered drone has been identified as a China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic.

Also Read | Earthquake in Ladakh: Quake of Magnitude 3.2 on Richter Scale Hits Kargil.

According to an official release from the Public Relations Officer (PRO), "Based on information by BSF intelligence set up and a local villager about the presence of a drone in the border area of Tarn Taran district on April 17, a joint search operation by BSF troops with Punjab Police was conducted in the suspected area."

"During the search operation, at about 04.00 pm on the same day, troops successfully recovered one drone in a farming field adjacent to Kalash Havellian village in Tarn Taran District," it said.

Also Read | Bombay High Court Allows Victim of Child Marriage To Get Her 28-Week Pregnancy Terminated Over Foetal Abnormalities.

Reliable information and coordinated efforts of BSF and Punjab police successfully recovered yet another illicit drone from across the border, said the release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)