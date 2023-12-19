Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 19 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police, in a joint operation, recovered a drone and a packet of contraband item weighing 540 gram attached to it from a farming field near Dhanoe Khurd village in Punjab's Amritsar district, said a press release by BSF Punjab Frontier.

The BSF troops, based on specific information regarding the intrusion of a drone, intercepted the suspected drone near Dhanoe Khurd village and immediately reacted as per the laid-down drill, said the official statement.

The press note further mentioned that a joint search operation with the Punjab Police was carried out in the area and during the search at about 9:38 p.m., troops recovered one drone along with one small packet of contraband item (suspected to be heroin) attached to the drone with a hold and release mechanism.

The recovered drone is a quadcopter (model: DJI Mavic 3 Classic, made in China), said the press release.

This is not the first instance where an attempt has been made to smuggle contraband items or firearms by drone from the other side of the border into Indian territory. This has especially been a major problem in the state of Punjab, where such attempts are made frequently. However, BSF and Pubjab police have successfully foiled multiple such attempts in the recent past.

Earlier on Saturday, BSF and Punjab Police recovered a Pakistani drone from a farming field adjacent to Dhanoe Khurd village. The drone was found along with a packet carrying narcotics (suspected to be heroin).

BSF, in a press release, said that the recovered drone is a Made in China 'Quadcopter' DJI Mavic 3 Classic model and was carrying approximately 545 gram of heroin.

"During the search operation, at about 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, troops recovered 1 drone along with 1 packet of narcotics suspected to be heroin (gross weight: approximately 545 gram) wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and a hook made of rope attached with the packet from the farming field adjacent to village Dhanoe Khurd," read the official statement issued by the BSF. (ANI)

