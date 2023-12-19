Bijnor, December 19: A nine-year-old girl died after being attacked by a leopard in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, officials said. The incident took place on Monday in Badhiowala village in the Nahtaur area when Naina was on her way to meet her father who was working in a farm.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Arun Kumar Singh said that the leopard attacked her from behind when she was passing along a river. As the villagers raised an alarm, the big cat fled to the nearby forest, the DFO said. Leopard Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Nine-Year-Old Dies After Attack by Big Cat in Bijnor.

The girl, seriously injured, was rushed to the Dhampur Hospital where she died during treatment, he added. The DFO said an operation has been launched to capture the leopard. Leopard Attack in UP: Woman Mauled to Death by Big Cat in Sohagi Barwa Wildlife Sanctuary in Maharajganj.

According to locals, Naina's father Mahendra hails from Jharkhand and had come here with his family. He worked as a labourer in a sugarcane farm in Badhiowala.

