Chandigarh [India], October 28 (ANI): In a joint operation with Punjab Police, Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered two packets of contraband items suspected to be heroin weighing 1.630 Kg from a village field in Ferozepur.

"On October 27 night, BSF intercepted movement of suspected drone near Gatti Mattar village in Ferozepur. As per the laid down drill, BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone," BSF said in a press release.

BSF further said that today, a joint search operation with Punjab Police was carried out in the area.

"During the search, at about 11:30 am troops recovered 2 packets of contraband items suspected to be heroin weighing approximately 1.630 Kg wrapped with yellow adhesive tape, from the farming field adjacent to Gatti Mattar village in Ferozepur district," the BSF added.

Yet another attempt of smugglers to smuggle narcotics through drone was foiled by the joint effort of BSF and Punjab Police, it said. (ANI)

