Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], March 12 (ANI): In a joint operation, Border Security Force (BSF) troops and Punjab Police recovered a packet of suspected heroin from the border area of Tarn Taran district on Tuesday.

Based on specific intelligence about a suspected packet in the border area, BSF and Punjab Police launched an extensive search operation. By late evening, around 08:15 pm, the search party recovered one packet of suspected heroin (gross weight: 523 grams) from the border area of Village Wan, Tarn Taran.

The recovered packet was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with a copper wire loop attached to it.

"This successful operation was the result of reliable information and well-coordinated follow-up actions by BSF and Punjab Police, thus foiling yet another attempt to smuggle drugs into Punjab from across the border," BSF Punjab Frontier stated.

The war against drugs, "Yudh Nashian Virudh" was announced by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to eradicate the drug menace from the state. On March 5, the Punjab Police conducted a major crackdown and arrested 75 drug smugglers and recovered 27.7 kg of heroin and Rs 3.06 lakh drug money from their possession.

With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested reached 547 in just five days, said the police.

The operation was conducted on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav simultaneously in all 28 Police districts of the state. Apart from recovering heroin and drug money, police teams have also recovered 400 grams of opium and 2060 intoxicant tablets/pills/injections from their possession.

Divulging details, Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla on March 5, informed that over 200 Police teams, comprising over 1,300 police personnel, under the supervision of 80 gazetted officers, have conducted raids at as many as 356 locations across the state, leading to the registration of 48 first information reports (FIRs) across the state. Police teams have also checked as many as 416 suspicious persons during the day-long operation, he added. (ANI)

