Haryana [India], December 1 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on the occasion of Raising Day of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday congratulated the BSF personnel.

"Hearty congratulations to all Border Security Force (BSF) jawans - who are dedicated to serving the mother India and our safety shield, on the foundation day of BSF," Haryana CM Lal said in a tweet on Thursday.

"The entire nation feels proud for your bravery, courage, and sacrifices," his tweet added.

The BSF was formed on December 1, 1965, and it plays a crucial role in preventing unauthorized entry or exit from India, and it also controls cross-border crimes. (ANI)

