Mumbai, December 1: Chaos prevailed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMA) here after a computer system failure that hit check-ins and other operations for all airlines on Thursday, sources said.

Massive crowds of passengers were seen sitting or moving around in the Terminal 2 due to the systems glitch, the exact details of which are not yet clear. Mumbai Airport System Down: Long Queues of Flyers at Terminal 2 After Servers Go Down, Frustrated Passengers Complain on Twitter.

Video From the Mumbai Airport:

Manual check-in is going on at #MumbaiAirpot due to a system failure. Long queues of passengers can been seen. @CSMIA_Official pic.twitter.com/SKX9EKjGwI — LMS ✏️ (@Lalmohmmad) December 1, 2022

Chaos at Airport:

#airindia @airindiain thank you for our first and probably last experience with you...4 hours stuck in Mumbai and counting pic.twitter.com/QlDhkXPD7E — Hisham El Sokkary (@Hishamisko) December 1, 2022

However, officials said that the issue is being rectified and the systems are likely to be made operational soon, though no statement has been issued in this matter yet. Mumbai Airport Server Crash: Manual Check-Ins Begin at Terminal 2 After Systems Go Down (Watch Video).

Tweet From CSMIA Team:

Dear Smera, we have noted your feedback and communicated the same to the concerned team for immediate attention and they are working on it to resolve it at the earliest. The safety, comfort & well-being of our passengers is our topmost priority. Team CSMIA. — CSMIA (@CSMIA_Official) December 1, 2022

Meanwhile, harried passengers took to social media to vent their ire at the delays, the overcrowding and even advised other passengers to reach the airport well in time to avoid missing flights, etc.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2022 06:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).