Ferozepur (Punjab), Apr 7 (PTI) The Border Security Force recovered 31 kg of heroin and nabbed a Pakistani smuggler in Punjab's Ferozepur sector on Wednesday, officials said.

In the first seizure, the BSF sleuths of the 14th battalion recovered 30 packets of heroin weighing 29.87 kg near the M W Uthar border outpost in Khem Karan area. Besides, two mobile phones were also recovered.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the BSF planned the entire operation that was executed successfully with the arrest of the Pakistani smuggler, according to sources.

However, the identity of the smuggler was not disclosed by the BSF.

In another seizure, the BSF troops belonging to the 136th battalion recovered three packets of heroin weighing 1.16 kg.

BSF Deputy Inspector General Surinder Mehta said suspicious movement of smugglers was observed ahead of the barbed-wire fencing, following which the troops swung into action. However, the smugglers managed to escape.

During a search operation, the consignment was recovered. A 12-feet-long plastic pipe was also recovered and it was probably used to push the consignment across the barbed-wire fencing, the DIG said.

