Ferozepur, Mar 27 (PTI) The BSF has recovered heroin weighing eight kilogram near a border out post in Abohar Sector of Punjab, officials said on Sunday.

The estimated cost of the recovered contraband is Rs 40 crore in the international market, they said.

Also Read | Online Fraud in Pune: Fraudster Cheats Woman of Rs 8.2 Lakh on The Pretext of Marrying Her.

BSF troops observed some suspicious movement ahead of border security fencing during the early hours following which they challenged the miscreants. However, the intruders fled towards Pakistani territory taking advantage of the darkness, the officials said.

Later a search operation was carried out during which the heroin was recovered, they said.

Also Read | Bank Strike Tomorrow: Banks To Observe Nationwide Strike on March 28-29 To Protest Against Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)