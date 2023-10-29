Amritsar (Punjab) [India], October 29 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a China-made drone from a farming field on the outskirts of Bhaini village in Punjab's Amritsar during a search operation on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, a similar drone was recovered by the BSF from Daoke village of the district.

According to officials, on October 29, during evening hours, on specific information regarding the presence of a drone, a Joint search operation was launched by BSF and Punjab Police on the outskirts of Bhaini village.

"During the search operation, at about 05:45 pm, a drone (in fully damaged condition) along with 1 packet of contraband item suspected to be Heroin weighing 2.146 Kgs wrapped with blue polythene, were recovered from the farming field adjacent to village Bhaini. The recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 Classic, made in China)."

Yet another attempt of smugglers to smuggle narcotics via drone was foiled by BSF and Punjab Police. (ANI)

